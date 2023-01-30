JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.05 Million

JUST (JST) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. JUST has a market capitalization of $231.40 million and $16.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00400402 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,498.56 or 0.28105276 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00587358 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
