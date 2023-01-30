JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $65.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.90.

DASH opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

