JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 38

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 20 ($0.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The company has a market cap of £416.79 million and a P/E ratio of 76.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.92.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 4,222,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,097,718.13).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

