JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 750

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 660 ($8.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.99) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.81) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 607.80 ($7.53).

Lancashire Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 635.50 ($7.87) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 627.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.30). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

