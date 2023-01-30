JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €38.50 ($41.85) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

