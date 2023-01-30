Johnson & Johnson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 40,983 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical volume of 34,410 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.78. 16,683,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.