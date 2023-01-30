John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 217

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WDGJF. Citigroup cut shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.70) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.