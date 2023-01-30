JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 729 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KO opened at $60.67 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

