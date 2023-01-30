JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 12,115 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $76.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

