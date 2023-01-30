JNBA Financial Advisors Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

