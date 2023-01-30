JNBA Financial Advisors Has $32.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,080,000 after purchasing an additional 314,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.