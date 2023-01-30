JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,678,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $161.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

