JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

