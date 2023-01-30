JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 327 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

