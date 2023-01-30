JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 16,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

