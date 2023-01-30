Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.94 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $67,362.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00821367 USD and is up 12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,967.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

