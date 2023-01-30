Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JRONY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $50.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on JRONY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

