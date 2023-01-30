Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $253.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.