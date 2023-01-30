Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,030 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Equifax worth $263,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 22.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax stock opened at $218.24 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

