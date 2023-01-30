Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,311 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $389,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $126.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

