Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 102,255 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,255 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $178,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NYSE MCO opened at $314.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average is $285.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

