Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $175.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

META stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,249,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $328.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,569. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

