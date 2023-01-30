Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($136.30).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.