Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $938.46 million-$938.46 million.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of JPXGY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.