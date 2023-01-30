Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 952.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWLLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $26.71 on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

