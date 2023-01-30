Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lessened by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:J opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.