J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $191.61. 702,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,610. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.