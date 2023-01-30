iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,022,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,937,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 608,524 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

