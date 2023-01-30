iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 843,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,504. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.