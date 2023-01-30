iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 843,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,504. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
