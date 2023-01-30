iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average of $243.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

