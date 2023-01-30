iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $107.95. 2,453,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,566. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

