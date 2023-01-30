iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 272,648 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60.

