iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 630,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 587,851 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

