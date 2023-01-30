iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Lowered by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.2% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $78,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

