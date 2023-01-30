iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.