iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

