iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $86.16. 826,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

