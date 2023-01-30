iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $86.16. 826,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
