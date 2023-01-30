iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,404,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 457,963 shares.The stock last traded at $34.99 and had previously closed at $35.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

