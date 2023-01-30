iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 106,274 shares.The stock last traded at $65.75 and had previously closed at $67.33.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
