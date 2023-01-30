Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Investec Group has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.55.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%.

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

