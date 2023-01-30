Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Invesque Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MHIVF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Invesque has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

