Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

