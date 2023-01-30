Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $303.55.

