Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.9% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $150.36. 392,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,950. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

