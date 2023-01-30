Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Increased by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 3.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

