Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMU remained flat at $22.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.