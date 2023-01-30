Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU remained flat at $22.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter.

