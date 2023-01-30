Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

