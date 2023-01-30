Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $246.23. 138,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,026. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

