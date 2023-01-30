International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 67,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,566. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
