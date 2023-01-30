International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 67,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,566. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 84.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 318,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

